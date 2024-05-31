Daviess County Central Dispatch is seeking dedicated individuals to join their team as 911 dispatchers. The ideal candidates will remain professional and calm in high-stress situations, possess excellent listening and customer service skills, and work well both independently and in a team setting. Key qualities include empathy, the ability to make quick decisions, multitask effectively, and navigate multiple computer programs simultaneously.

Benefits for this position include:

Health Insurance

Vision/Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Holidays

Paid Time Off

Applications are available at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, located at 101 NE 4th St, Washington. For further inquiries, contact Julie at 812-254-1060 or via email at julie.berry@daviess.org.