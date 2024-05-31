Daviess County Central Dispatch is seeking dedicated individuals to join their team as 911 dispatchers. The ideal candidates will remain professional and calm in high-stress situations, possess excellent listening and customer service skills, and work well both independently and in a team setting. Key qualities include empathy, the ability to make quick decisions, multitask effectively, and navigate multiple computer programs simultaneously.
Benefits for this position include:
- Health Insurance
- Vision/Dental Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Time Off
Applications are available at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, located at 101 NE 4th St, Washington. For further inquiries, contact Julie at 812-254-1060 or via email at julie.berry@daviess.org.