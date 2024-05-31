Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an exhibit of tapestries by Laura Foster Nicholson. The exhibit titled “Acqua Alta – Venice in Flood” will run from June 6, 2024, until July 19, 2024.

Nicholson is a textile artist known for her handwoven tapestries. This exhibit is inspired by the legendary beauty of the city of Venice and its fragility due to periodic flooding, now exacerbated by a rise in sea levels. There are days when the city seems to float on water with no visible horizontal support. While the buildings suffer structural damage there is a new beauty with their exquisite facades reflected in the water.

Nicholson holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art. She has lectured, taught, and exhibited in the United States, Canada, and Italy. Her artwork is in several museum collections including the Art Institute of Chicago, The Minneapolis Institute of Art, and the Denver Art Museum.

She is based in New Harmony, IN, and is the owner of LFN Textiles.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: https://www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.