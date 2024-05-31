Four Benedictine monks at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, recently observed their anniversaries of monastic profession in May.

Fr. Raymond Studzinski reached his 60th anniversary of monastic profession, while Fr. Bede Cisco and Fr. Jonathan Fassero marked their 50th anniversaries of monastic profession. Fr. Pius Klein celebrated his 50th anniversary of priesthood ordination. They were all honored during a Mass held on Sunday, May 26th, 2024.

Fr. Raymond Studzinski, is a native of Detroit, MI. He professed his vows as a Benedictine monk on August 15, 1964, and was ordained to the priesthood on September 28, 1969.

After graduating from Saint Meinrad College in 1966 and Saint Meinrad School of Theology in 1970, he earned a master’s in religious studies from Indiana University in 1973 and a PhD in historical theology from Fordham University in 1977.

He served as an assistant professor at Saint Meinrad School of Theology from 1973 to 1977 and then served as a chaplain in Colorado for two years.

In 1981, he began teaching at The Catholic University of America, where he is currently an associate professor of spirituality at the School of Theology and Religious Studies. He is the author of two books and numerous journal articles.

Fr. Bede Cisco, a native of Indianapolis, IN, professed his monastic vows on August 24, 1974. He was ordained a priest on April 30, 1978.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy at Saint Meinrad College in 1973 and a Master of Divinity degree from Saint Meinrad School of Theology in 1978. He earned Ed.M and Ed.D degrees from Columbia University. He also received a Certificate in Spiritual Direction in 2013 from Aquinas Institute of Theology.

From 1979-1982 and 1987-1993, Fr. Bede was associate dean of students at Saint Meinrad College. He served as academic dean of the College from 1993-1998. He also taught theology in the College and was adjunct assistant professor of pastoral studies in the School of Theology from 1986-1992.

He was the director of Indianapolis Programs for the School of Theology from 1999-2006. Fr. Bede helped initiate the deacon formation program for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and served there as the director of deacon formation and director of deacons.

In the Seminary and School of Theology, Fr. Bede was an associate formation dean for seminarians from 2008-2011. He went on to serve as associate director of spiritual formation until 2013 when he was named director of spiritual formation.

Fr. Bede currently serves as prior, second in leadership, in the monastery and as a spiritual director in the Seminary and School of Theology. He has published several articles, is a co-author of Lay Ministers and Their Spiritual Practices with James D. Davidson and others, and has written several Catholic Perspectives CareNotes.

Fr. Jonathan Fassero, a native of Mishawaka, IN, professed his vows as a Benedictine monk on August 24, 1974. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 30, 1978.

He graduated from Saint Meinrad College in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He earned a Master of Divinity from Saint Meinrad in 1977, and a master’s in religious studies from Indiana University in the same year.

Fr. Jonathan served as administrative assistant to the president-rector of Saint Meinrad College from 1978-1980. During that time, he also served as director of admissions for Saint Meinrad College and Saint Meinrad School of Theology and as associate coordinator of student life until 1985. He was an administrator for the College from 1978-1997.

In 1985, he became associate director of recruitment, a position he held for 12 years. He also served as associate dean of freshman from 1991-1999.

Fr. Jonathan currently serves as associate director of spiritual formation and director of diocesan relations in the Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He also serves as associate spiritual director at Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary in Indianapolis, IN.

Fr. Pius Klein is a native of Aurora, IN. He professed vows on April 19, 1959, and was ordained to the priesthood on March 31, 1974.

Fr. Pius worked in Saint Meinrad’s tailor shop and in the infirmary until he was assigned to Saint Meinrad’s priory in Huaraz, Peru. He served there from 1964-84, except for the years he returned to the Archabbey to complete his priesthood studies. In Peru, his assignments included school principal, English and religion teacher, and seminary disciplinarian.

After his priesthood ordination, he returned to Peru, where he served as pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Lima. From 1978-84, he served as the superior of the priory.

He returned to Saint Meinrad in 1985 and served as chaplain to the sisters at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, IN, and was director of food service in Saint Meinrad’s monastery. Fr. Pius was pastor of St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg, IN, from 1987-2008. He has also helped with correspondence for Saint Meinrad’s Development Office.