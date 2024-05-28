The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for State Road 59 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 3, crews will begin alternating lane closures on State Road 59 in Knox County in Sandborn. These alternating lane closures will allow for an ADA ramp replacement project through Sandborn.

Traffic will be controlled by a flagger. Work is expected to take two months to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.