The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 61 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 3, crews will begin lane closures for State Road 61 in Warrick County over Taylor Ditch. Lane closures will allow for a bridge maintenance project. During this project, one lane of traffic will remain open to traffic.

Work is expected to last through the end of July, depending on the weather. Traffic will be controlled by a signal. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.