Latest News

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Announces Multiple Promotions Registration Now Open for the 2024 Sergeant Heather Glenn Youth Police Academy Road Closures Planned for State Road 257 in Pike and Daviess Counties Three Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on State Road 37 in Crawford County Farbest Foods Announces 2024 Academic Achievement Scholarship Recipients

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 61 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 3, crews will begin lane closures for State Road 61 in Warrick County over Taylor Ditch. Lane closures will allow for a bridge maintenance project. During this project, one lane of traffic will remain open to traffic.

Work is expected to last through the end of July, depending on the weather. Traffic will be controlled by a signal. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post