Join the excitement on July 13 as the Spirit of Jasper Train offers a unique experience to baseball enthusiasts. Departing from the Jasper Depot at 4:00 PM Eastern Time, the journey includes a trip to the Dubois County Bombers game, with a special pre-game event celebrating “A League of Their Own Night” featuring the Racine Belles versus the Rockford Peaches.

Travel in style aboard climate-controlled cars, with a cash bar available for your enjoyment. Upon arrival, watch the game from the private Upper Deck and Patio, complete with a catered meal by OINK. After the Bombers face off against Full Count Rhythm, the train will return to Jasper Depot.

Tickets are $70 per person, covering the train ride, game entry, and meal. Purchase your tickets online at spiritofjaspertrain.com. For more information, visit the Jasper Train Depot at 201 Mill Street, Jasper, IN, or call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.

