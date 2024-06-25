The United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, in conjunction with federal district courts across the country, will offer a virtual training session for attorneys to promote the provision of pro bono services to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The program will take place on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Guest speakers include Ginger T. Rex, an actress, writer, and advocate for abuse victims; Leah M. Forney, a sexual abuse survivor and advocate; Brenda Golden, a lawyer, activist, and enrolled citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation; and Erin Helfert-Moesse, an internationally recognized advocate for girls and women’s empowerment.

The court’s participation in this event results from the 2018 passage of the POWER Act, a federal law that requires district courts to participate in one event each year that promotes “pro bono legal services as a critical way in which to empower survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking and engaging citizens in assisting those survivors.” The Southern District of Indiana is pleased to partner with district courts across the country to support this important effort.

The virtual program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and will be open until July 12. To register, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KNVZR8R. For more information, please contact Mary Giorgio at mary_giorgio@insd.uscourts.gov.