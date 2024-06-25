Latest News

The City of Huntingburg’s Facebook page recently addressed concerns about a notice from CenterPoint Energy received by many local residents. The city expressed its disturbance over the fact that Huntingburg utility clients received communications from a utility company with no connection to their services. The city reassured residents that there will be no changes to their utility service. For questions or concerns, residents are advised to contact CenterPoint Energy directly.

