Deputy U.B. Smith of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office successfully completed the 80-hour D.A.R.E. Officer Training School, held from June 9th to 21st at Sand Creek Elementary School in Fishers, Indiana. This comprehensive two-week course equips Deputy Smith to educate Gibson County fifth graders on making positive decisions for safe and healthy living. He takes over D.A.R.E. responsibilities from Deputy Jennifer Loesch, who has become a full-time detective with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fifth-grade teachers can schedule their classes for the fall D.A.R.E. semester by contacting Deputy Smith at smith@gibsoncountysheriff.com or (812) 385-3496.