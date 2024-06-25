The Warrick County Community Foundation is now accepting online applications for the Women’s Fund of Warrick County grant program. Grant applications are due before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, and must be completed online via the Foundation’s website.

The Women’s Fund of Warrick County is a fund of the Warrick County Community Foundation. Their mission is to improve the quality of life in Warrick County by collectively funding significant grants to support local programs which give opportunities, encouragement, knowledge, and hope to the Warrick County community. The organization focuses the efforts of women philanthropists to create positive social change by funding projects which address current needs in our community.

Details regarding this grant opportunity and access to the online application may be found at https://www.warrickcountycf.org/womens-fund-grants-program

.