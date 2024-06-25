Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) is excited to unveil the results of a comprehensive statewide economic impact study commissioned to assess the impact of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse on Indiana’s economy. The study, conducted by Rockport Analytics, highlights significant economic benefits generated from the eclipse, which took place on April 8, 2024.

Here are some key findings:

“Indiana was a prime destination for the 2024 total solar eclipse,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Every part of our state experienced 100% or 90% totality, allowing everyone to witness this incredible event.”

Economic Impact:

The total economic impact of the eclipse is approximately $148.5 M.

Taxes generated by visitors totaled $45 million during the eclipse period. Federal Taxes: $18.4 M; State Taxes: $14.4 M; Local Taxes: $12.2 M.



Estimated Visitor Numbers:

Indiana welcomed over 3.5 M visitors to the state for the eclipse, representing a 45% boost to regular visitor volume and a 41.1% boost to regular visitor spending.

“Indiana capitalized on this unique event through IDDC’s targeted and enhanced digital marketing and local communities hosting engaging events,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary and CEO. “Planning for the 2024 eclipse was truly a statewide effort with state and local governments, visitor bureaus and local businesses coordinating efforts to ensure a safe and exciting event for both visitors and Hoosiers.”

Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and retail stores, saw significant revenue increases:

Lodging: $45 M;

Food & Beverage: $63.8 M;

Recreation & Entertainment: $65 M;

Transportation: $9.7 M;

Retail: $5.4 M.

Community Engagement and Events: Community events and festivals were planned across the state to celebrate the eclipse, promoting local culture. Schools, museums, and science centers hosted educational programs and viewing parties, fostering community engagement and learning.



For a complete look at the study and methodology, click here.

