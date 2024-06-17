Saturday evening, June 15th, Trooper Austin Collins and other officers responded to the American Legion in West Baden for a disorderly subject refusing to leave. Witnesses told officers that, Nina Suchanek, had been kicked out of the American Legion earlier due to her being disorderly. Witnesses also said Suchanek came back and started to be disorderly again. Officers spoke to Suchanek and she showed visible signs of impairment. Witnesses and surveillance showed Suchanek driving to the scene. Suchanek was transported to IU Health Hospital for medical clearance and a Chemical Test. Suchanek was then transported to the Orange County jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Nina Suchanek, 51, West Baden, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Austin Collins

Assisting Officer – Sergeant Michael Allen & Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agency – West Baden Police & French Lick Police