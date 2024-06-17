Members of the Ferdinand Merchant Association will once again be host to the Ferdinand Annual Community Banquet. Join us Wednesday, August 21st for an unforgettable evening. Doors will open at 5pm at the Ferdinand Community Center for networking, dinner, comedian Curtis Crow will be performing and awards presented. Everyone is invited! Tickets are $35 per person and sponsorships are available at various levels.

The organizing committee is seeking nominations for two awards. Community Spirit Award & Excellence in Leadership Award

Award forms found online at www.ferdinandmerchants.org & www.ferdinandindiana.org You can mail to: Ferdinand Merchants, PO Box 101, Ferdinand, IN 47532 or dropped off at German American Bank in Ferdinand. Nominees should be from the area but not limited to Ferdinand. Nominations are due by June 30.

Sponsorship levels for the dinner vary from $100 (with the sponsor receiving two tickets to the dinner and recognition in the program), to $250 (four tickets and the program/logo listing), to $500 (six seats, recognition in the program and an on-screen commercial provided by the sponsor and broadcast through the evening) to $1,000 (eight seats, the commercial and program recognition.

Invitations will be sent to area businesses but again, everyone is welcome at this celebration of community.

Anyone with questions may contact Kim Fischer, kfischer@ferdinandindiana.org, 812-639-1568 or Angi Seffernick, aseffernick@thedome.org, 812-639-3315.