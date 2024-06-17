Around 6:30 PM on Thursday, June 13th, 2024, Dubois County Dispatch received a call of a 2-vehicle accident with injuries on US 231 South of Huntingburg near County Road 1000 South and County Road 1100 South.

As of 5:00 PM EST on Monday, June 17th, 2024, the Dubois County Coroner’s Office has officially released the name of the victim of the crash, that being 45-year-old April Thacker, of Jasper.

Thacker is a single mother, leaving behind three children.

The condition of the other driver who was seriously injured is still unknown.