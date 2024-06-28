Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang has provided important information regarding the safe and proper use of fireworks for this upcoming 4th of July. Chief Hochgesang urges residents to respect their neighbors by adhering to the fireworks guidelines set by the State of Indiana and by cleaning up all debris after discharging fireworks. He emphasized, “Fireworks users are responsible for where fireworks are set off, where they go, and the mess they leave behind.”

Chief Hochgesang reminded citizens of the state laws pertaining to the use of fireworks:

Fireworks may be used: Only on the user’s property On the property of someone who has consented to their use At a special discharge location

Consumer fireworks may only be used during the following times: June 29 to July 3: 9 am to two hours past sunset July 4: 10 am to midnight July 5 to July 9: 9 am to two hours after sunset



Residents are encouraged to set a good example for their neighborhood by following these guidelines and ensuring a safe celebration for all.