On Wednesday evening, June 26th, Trooper Noah Ewing was working on State Road 145 near French Lick. Trooper Ewing observed a vehicle speeding above the posted speed limit and he also observed the vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Trooper Ewing stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Richard Dickerson. Dickerson showed visible signs of impairment. Dickerson was transported to the IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Dickerson was then arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Richard A. Dickerson, 19, Fishers, IN

OVWI (Prior Conviction) – Level 6 Felony

Minor Consumption of Alcohol – Class C Misdemeanor