In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Dubois County Leadership Academy (DCLA) Group Members, Deidra Church and Janet Rydberg, to discuss their 2024 Capstone Project: Project Safe Ride.

Project Safe Ride hopes to provide replacement vehicles to local non-for-profit, Crisis Connection, as their current fleet of three vehicles are aged and in need of constant repair. Any and all donations will go towards the ongoing efforts that Crisis Connection provides to victims that live in the Southern Indiana region.

Contact the team with any questions or inquiries into this project you may have by email: DCLAProjectSafeRide@gmail.com

Donations are tax-deductible.

Checks can be made payable to: “Dubois County Leadership Academy”, with “Crisis Connection” written in the memo.

Monetary donations can be mailed to:

DCLA

2065 Main Street

PO Box 7

Ferdinand, IN 47532

The Dubois County Leadership Academy is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the state of Indiana.

For more information on Crisis Connection, visit their website: https://www.crisisconnectioninc.org/