On Thursday, June 20th, law enforcement officers from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Claus Police Department, Rockport Police Department, Dale Police Department, and Chrisney Police Department collaborated for an active shooter training exercise at Heritage Hills High School. The session was led by specialized instructors from the Indiana State Police.

This joint training is part of an ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and preparedness of schools and the community. By working together, these agencies enhance their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergency situations.

Another active shooter training exercise is scheduled to take place at South Spencer High School next month.