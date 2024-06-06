The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the availability of Low-Interest Physical Loss Loans for producers affected by tornadoes, high winds, and hail, from recent storms.

Physical loss loans through the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses.

Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut-bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

The disaster that triggered the availability of these loans was the tornadoes, high winds, and hail that occurred on April 2, 2024.

The primary counties eligible for these loans are Posey and Warrick Counties, and the contiguous counties also eligible from the local area are Dubois, Gibson, Pike, and Spencer Counties.

The deadline to apply for the Low-Interest Physical Loss Loans is January 17th, 2025.

For more information visit: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Indiana/news-releases/2024/usda-announces-availability-of-low-interest-physical-loss-loans-for-producers-affected-by-tornadoes-high-winds-and-hail.