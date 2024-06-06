Larry L. Frank, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:04 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Serenity Spring Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper.

Larry was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on June 20, 1946, to Edgar and Dora Lea (Meadors) Frank.

Larry’s life had limitations but he enjoyed magazines, going on car rides, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two brothers: Gary Frank, Jasper, and John (Hannah) Frank, Huntingburg; sister, Mary Jane (Steve) Detisch, Springsboro, Ohio, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service for Larry L. Frank will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or Serenity Spring Senior Living.

