Farm Credit Mid-America and Spencer County Fair are excited to announce the return of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer. Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and sponsored by Rural 1st, this friendly competition helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Indiana. Now in its third year, Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is just one of the many ways Farm Credit Mid-America gives back to rural communities while supporting local agriculture.

From June 21 – 25, local community members are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the Spencer County Fair. Look for Stock the Trailer signage at the fair for locations to donate.

At the end of the fair, the total weight of all donations will be calculated. The top five fairs to raise the most food throughout the summer will receive prize money, with the grand prize being $10,000. Each participating county fair will receive $500. All prize money awarded supports local junior fair activities, including attending statewide junior fair conferences, investing in new technologies, and in some cases, purchasing additional items for donation.

Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is hosted at the state level. To learn more about which counties are participating in 2024, please reach out to Farm Credit Mid-America at 812-482-5417.