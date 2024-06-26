A long-term lane restriction is scheduled to begin in July on a short section of I-69 North in Evansville as preconstruction activities continue for Section 3 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX).

Beginning on or after Monday, July 8th, 2024, the left lane of I-69 is expected to close. In early August, the single-lane closure is expected to shift to the right lane of I-69 with the restriction scheduled to continue through the end of November. The restriction will impact about a 1.5-mile stretch of I-69 North, from east of the US 41 interchange to the Green River Road interchange.

Crews will first widen and strengthen the inside shoulder to allow traffic to be shifted over in the area. The additional width will provide space for a temporary barrier wall that will separate construction traffic from the traveling public as construction gets underway. Separating interstate traffic from slow-moving construction traffic will improve safety for all drivers in the area. The closure is also needed to accommodate upcoming embankment work in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay alert, and follow reduced speed limits in the area. Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.

I-69 ORX Section 3 includes part of the approach roadways and bridges in Indiana that will provide all-weather construction access to the river to build the future I-69 bridge. The Indiana Department of Transportation is overseeing the work. Construction is beginning this summer and is expected to continue through late 2026.