Dubois County Cares and Tri-County YMCA have announced they are holding a CommUNITY Youth Day.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 13th, from 4 to 8 PM at the YMCA, located at 131 E 16th Street in Ferdinand.

This CommUNITY Youth Day is open to ages 14-19 and will offer a pickleball tournament, basketball free play, ping pong, air hockey, crafts, cards, and games. Pickleball duos must be registered for the tournament by 5 PM to be eligible for the winner’s grand prize.

Door prizes will be drawn all night and the first 75 people to arrive will be entered into a drawing for free Holiday World tickets.

