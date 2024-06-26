Steven Douglas Ranger, age 75, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, June, 25, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

He was born February 6, 1949, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to J. Roy and Anna (Gunselman) Ranger, both of whom preceded him in death. He worked at Dale Wood as a quality control and safety coordinator. Steven enjoyed going on walks; and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Indiana University athletics and NASCAR.

He is survived by two children, Jeffrey M. (Julie) Ranger of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Shari L. (Ronald) Johnson of New Albany, Indiana; six siblings, Jim (Cheryl) Ranger, Lois Gogel, Lynn (Jerry) Bueltel, Bob (Jo) Ranger, Sue Ranger and John (Donna) Ranger; and three grandchildren, Jeffrey E. (Christina) Ranger, Ashley Ranger and Mikaela Ranger.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Dale Cemetery in Dale.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday; and also one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Memorials can be sent to the ALS Association. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com