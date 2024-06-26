On Sunday, July 14, The Astra Theatre will be rocking when American Christian Rock band Disciple takes to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage for what is sure to be another memorable night of live music at this historical venue!

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets are $25 for the balcony, $30 for the main floor, and $35 for the front rows of the main floor.

Doors open at 6:00 PM with The Protest opening the music at 7:00 PM and Disciple following to headline the evening.

Formed in 1992, Disciple has recorded 12 albums and 3 EP’s, played thousands of shows worldwide, headlined tours since the late 90’s, has 15 No. 1 singles, sold hundreds of thousands of records, received 2 Dove Awards and multiple nominations, had its music featured by ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE, Fox Sports, as well as in commercials for CBS’ CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds, and more.

The night of music will be kicked off when The Protest, out of New Castle, IN, will inspire and empower audience members with their rock music.

In addition to sharing the evening with Disciple, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at The Astra for future 2024 events. These events include the fan-favorite annual Rock Lotto on Saturday, July 20, comedian Kevin Farley on Saturday, August 17, musicians Jonathan & Abigail Peyton and Philip Bowen co-headlining on Saturday, September 7, and more. All events have tickets available on our website at AstraTheater.com with more to come.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft, and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.