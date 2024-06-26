Janet Kathleen Jackson, age 57, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:26 p.m., on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Serenity Spring Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper.

She was born September 16, 1966, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Lionel and Patricia (Denning) Brown. Janet enjoyed working at Brick Oven Pizza just to see her customers. She loved to walk – especially with her dogs; and loved her cat, drinking Pepsi Cola, and taking care of her sister-in-law, “Lucy”. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Jackson, who passed away on April 18, 2023; and by her mother and father.

She is survived by her son, Drew Buening; her dogs; five sisters [plus nieces/nephews], 1)Alice (Sylvester) Merkel [Tony, Evan, Tim and Katy Merkel], 2)Kim Brown Jackson [Amy Jackson], 3)Marva Leibering [D.J., Shane (Leslie) and Chelsea Leibering], 4)Kristi Brown [Zach Brown], and 5)twin sister Jill (Brian) Tretter [Tori (Joseph) Hildebranski, Josh (Gigi), Chance (Kaytlynn) and Reece Jo Tretter]; eight brothers [plus nieces/nephews], 1)Lionel Brown Jr. [Faith Brown], 2)Jude Brown, 3)Tommy (Karen) Brown [Laura (Chris) Stewart and Jessica (Jerry) Austin], 4)Scotty (Karen) Brown [Elizabeth and Rachel Brown], 5)Danny Brown, 6)Jamie (John Frazier Strictland) Brown, 7)Marcus Brown, and 8)Kurt (Carmen) Brown [Morgan Brown]; and by great nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial for Janet Kathleen Jackson will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, July 1, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the service arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com