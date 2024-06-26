Picture left to right are MCCF Board members Kelli Wilson and Mike Arvin, Fire & Rescue unit members Cory Brassine, Cameron Wolf, and Andy Ringwald, CEO CFP Hope Flores, and MCCF Board member Tracy Rayhill.

The Martin Co. Community Foundation has awarded $58,518 in Impact and Boost Grants to seven local organizations during the latest quarterly round of its Open Application Grant Cycle. This process allows grant-seekers to apply online throughout the year, with applications reviewed and evaluated quarterly.

Among the recipients, the Martin County Fire & Rescue unit received a grant dedicated to enhancing personal protective equipment and disaster preparedness efforts.

To learn more information about the grants and the Martin County Community Foundation visit their website.