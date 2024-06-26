Latest News

Disciple Set to Bring Christian Rock Music to The Astra on Sunday, July 14 Martin County Community Foundation Awards Grant to Martin County Fire & Rescue IU Health Paoli Hospital Donates Comfort Kits to American Red Cross Crawford County Road Closure Announced For July 1st VU Director of Aviation Mike Gehrich Named Interim Dean for College of Technology

IU Health Paoli Hospital announced via their Facebook page on Tuesday evening that team members from both the Paoli and Bedford locations had donated 274 comfort kits to the American Red Cross.

Numerous team members from both hospital locations brought in personal care items, snacks, and various items to contribute to the cause.

The American Red Cross will distribute these kits to veterans and others in the local and regional area that are currently experience need.

IU Health Hospital has three locations that span three counties: Bloomington in Monroe County, Bedford in Lawrence County, and Paoli in rural Orange County.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post