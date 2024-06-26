IU Health Paoli Hospital announced via their Facebook page on Tuesday evening that team members from both the Paoli and Bedford locations had donated 274 comfort kits to the American Red Cross.

Numerous team members from both hospital locations brought in personal care items, snacks, and various items to contribute to the cause.

The American Red Cross will distribute these kits to veterans and others in the local and regional area that are currently experience need.

IU Health Hospital has three locations that span three counties: Bloomington in Monroe County, Bedford in Lawrence County, and Paoli in rural Orange County.