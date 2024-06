On Monday, July 1, a small section of Riddle Road will be closed to traffic to accommodate the installation of new drainage tile and base repairs.

Motorists should use Turkey Fork Road to SR 62 as a detour during the closure.

Work is expected to last a couple days.

This work is being done in preparation of CCMG 2024-2.

For more information please contact the Crawford County Highway Department at 812-338-2162.