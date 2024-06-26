The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Saturday, July 13, crews will close southbound U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh County at Ruffian Way. The eastbound I-64 ramp to southbound U.S. 41 will also be closed at this time.

This closure will allow for a pipe replacement project under U.S. 41. During routine inspection, it was discovered that the pipe under U.S. 41 needs replacement. Inspection revealed weakening to both the inlet and outlet sides of the pipe.

Alternating lane closures will occur at the intersection of Ruffian Way on or around July 11 so crews can prepare for the pipe replacement project. The full closure of the southbound lanes will begin on or around July 13.

The pipe replacement project is expected to take a week to complete. The detour for this closure is I-64 to I-69 to State Road 57 to U.S. 41. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.