On June 26, 2024, at approximately 8:26 p.m. the Gibson County Sheriff`s Office received a 911 call from a witness of an impaired driver that was entering Gibson County from Vanderburgh County.

The witness gave a vehicle description and plate number of the suspect vehicle. Sgt. John Fischer, Deputy Shawn Holmes, and Haubstadt Deputy Marshal Bryan Munnier located the vehicle on SR 68 near the Posey County line. Sgt. John Fischer identified the driver as Timothy Greenfield, age 47, of Evansville. Sgt. John Fischer conducted a roadside investigation and found probable cause that Mr. Greenfield had operated a vehicle while intoxicated.

Sgt. John Fischer and Deputy Shawn Holmes transported Mr. Greenfield to Deaconess Gibson Hospital where he failed a chemical test by registering .358.

Mr. Greenfield was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC over .15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.