David W. Williamson, age 63, of Holland, Indiana, died on June 21, 2024.

David was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 16, 1961, to Nelson E. and Ruth E. (Bredemeier) Williamson.

He was a graduate of Southridge High School and went on to receive multiple technical degrees in heavy equipment operating, spending his career in the trade.

David took solace in long hikes through Indiana’s forests, picking berries and humming Led Zeppelin or David Crosby songs along the way. He thought himself a novice photographer but his people knew him as a side-splitting storyteller who painted scenes far more rich and detailed with his words than he could ever capture through a lens. He cared for his friends and neighbors with a fierce loyalty and a helping hand whether or not it was asked of him.

He is survived by his son, Tristan (Jackiee) Williamson, San Diego, sister, Sherry (Rob) Hart, Cincinnati, granddaughter, Lilly Williamson, San Diego, and uncle, David Lee (Pamela) Williamson, Newburgh.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of a memorial service and in keeping with his wishes, David’s ashes will be returned to the earth, scattered amongst his cherished boyhood woodlands.