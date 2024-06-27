Tri-state area teenagers will have the opportunity to gain driving knowledge and skills beyond the standard driver’s education program during a training event on Saturday.

The Rule the Road event is taking place at 10800 Outer Lincoln Avenue, Newburgh, IN on Saturday, June 29, from 10:15 am through 4 pm (CDT). The training event is provided by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute through funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

During the event, teenagers aged 15-18 will expand their driving skills and learn from certified emergency vehicle operators. After participating in the program, teens will be equipped with new skills to keep themselves and others safe behind the wheel.

“Earning a driver’s license is a milestone, but true freedom comes with mastering safe driving,” said Jim Bryan, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s Traffic Safety Director. “Rule The Road training equips teens with the skills and confidence to navigate the road like a pro.”

The workshop will include the following activities:

Controlled breaking course

Evasive maneuvering course

Impaired driving simulator

Seat belt convincer

Blind spot recognition

Proper vehicle maintenance

Teens participating in the program are required to have a valid driver’s license or permit and access to a personal vehicle. Registration for the event is free, but space is limited.

For more information about the Rule the Road program, and to register for the event, visit www.ruletheroadindiana.com.