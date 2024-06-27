Mathilda “Tillie” Kern passed through the pearly gates and into heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. If you know Tillie, she was “ready” and longed for this day. One of her last things that she spoke was, “I’m ready to go home.” So, today is not a day of sadness, but of great joy and celebration of Tillie’s new eternal life of peace and happiness.

Mathilda Kern was born on October 21st, 1936. She was the daughter of Alois and Frances Kern. Her siblings that preceded her in death were Albert Kern, Norbert Kern, Harold Kern, Mary Alice (Kern) Hulsman, and Thomas Kern. Her surviving sister is Patricia “Pat” (Kern) Hayes. With such a large family, Tillie has many nieces and nephews.

Tillie said she was “born again” on July 16th 1997. Ever since that day she longed for the day to be with her best friend Jesus Christ. Tillie told us all stories about her love for Jesus and she kept many journals about her personal experiences and encounters of her “God moments”. She was truly blessed by our Lord and she was also a blessing to all that knew her. A joyful time in Tillie’s life was when she cared for the many young children at her house on Dorbett St. in Jasper. She loved playing with them and teaching them about Jesus.

Many of Tillie’s friends knew she was Jesus’ prayer warrior. She frequently went to mass at all the local Catholic churches as well as just sitting in church by herself and praying. She also loved being involved in prayer groups and Bible studies where she developed many friendships.

Her final years were spent at Scenic Hills nursing home in Ferdinand, Indiana. Although she missed her independence and living at home, she could not have been better taken care of or loved as she was at Scenic Hills. The genuine care and love from the nurses, caregivers, her new friends and the entire staff at Scenic Hills was extremely comforting and a true blessing.

At the request of Tillie, she wanted to be buried where her parents lay at rest. Therefore, Tillie will be buried in the Ferdinand Cemetery. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial for Tillie will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Ferdinand on Friday, June 28. Visitation will be held between 10am – 11am with Mass and burial following.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please help us celebrate Tillie’s life’s journey to go to heaven, by making a donation in honor of her name to a charity that touches your heart.

