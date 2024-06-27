On Wednesday officers with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US 231 and Indiana.
After further investigation, the driver, identified as 31-year-old David Porter from Mitchell Indiana, was found to have violated his driving conditions.
During the stop, a K9 officer was contacted which resulted in a positive indication by the K9 Gator of the presence of illegal narcotics.
After a search of the vehicle Methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics were located.
Porter was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
Porter was charged with:
- Possession of Meth
- Possession of a Legend Drug
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Violating Driving Conditions