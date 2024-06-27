Latest News

Indiana Leaders Seeking Feedback on Future High School Diplomas Step Back in Time at the 1918 Alexander One-Room Schoolhouse Lt. Gov. Crouch and IHCDA Announce over $11M in Awards from HOME Traffic Stop In Jasper Sends Mitchell Man To Jail For Possession Long-Term Lane Restriction Scheduled to Start July 8th for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing

On Wednesday officers with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US 231 and Indiana.

After further investigation, the driver, identified as 31-year-old David Porter from Mitchell Indiana, was found to have violated his driving conditions.

During the stop, a  K9 officer was contacted which resulted in a positive indication by the K9 Gator of the presence of illegal narcotics.

After a search of the vehicle Methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics were located.

Porter was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Porter was charged with:

  • Possession of Meth
  • Possession of a Legend Drug
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Violating Driving Conditions
On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post