On Wednesday officers with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US 231 and Indiana.

After further investigation, the driver, identified as 31-year-old David Porter from Mitchell Indiana, was found to have violated his driving conditions.

During the stop, a K9 officer was contacted which resulted in a positive indication by the K9 Gator of the presence of illegal narcotics.

After a search of the vehicle Methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics were located.

Porter was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Porter was charged with: