The “Hearty Hearts” Rehab Club is an organization formed specifically for all former and current Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab and Angina Heart Therapy patients and their families. The meetings are held 3 times a year and are conducted by the nurses and exercise physiologists of the Cardiac Rehab at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Cardiac Rehab is an outpatient, heart-monitored exercise program for patients who have had a recent heart attack, angina, coronary artery bypass surgery, heart valve replacement surgery, balloon angioplasty, or stent placement.

Their next meeting will be held Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the Medical Arts Building Conference Center, located at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

The guest speaker for the July meeting will be Stephanie Leinenbach, a Health Educator at Memorial Hospital. Stephanie has a Bachelor of Arts in Health and Wellness. The topic to be covered during the meeting will be “How to make SMART goals for a healthy lifestyle”.

For more information about the “Hearty Hearts” Cardiac Rehab Club, call the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center at 812-996-0554 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 0554.