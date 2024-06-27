Indiana leaders are continuing to gather feedback from stakeholders to make new proposed high school diploma requirements as flexible, relevant, and rigorous as possible for Indiana students. The current proposal, originally presented in March and June, represents a first draft of what the future of high school could be; it will continue to be refined and updated over the next several months.

On Wednesday, the first draft of the diploma rule was published in the Indiana Register, which initiates the first of two statutorily-required public comment periods.

Parents, community members, and other stakeholders are invited to provide feedback in a Jotform through Tuesday, July 30th. In addition to the required one-month window, Indiana leaders have encouraged and listened to stakeholder feedback over the past three months to ensure the first draft rule best meets students’ needs. Comments on the first draft will close on Tuesday, July 30th, to ensure all feedback is reviewed before the publication of the second draft.

In addition to the online Jotform option, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE)/State Board of Education (SBOE) staff will also hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 30, at 10 AM ET in the Indiana Government Center South, in conference rooms four and five. The purpose of this hearing is to provide any member of the public an opportunity to share solution-based ideas to inform future iterations of the diploma rule.

All public comments, including those submitted in the Jotform, shared at the public hearing, as well as those previously shared with IDOE and SBOE will be recorded and provided to SBOE members as part of the rulemaking process. Anyone may attend the public hearing in person or view online.

As part of the proposed diploma requirements in the official rule, all students will complete a defined set of foundational courses and competencies, targeted in ninth and 10th grades. These foundational courses and competencies are strategically focused on essential knowledge and skills necessary for all students to succeed in college and careers. This structure allows for additional flexibility and personalization in 11th and 12th grades.

The rule also outlines individual readiness seals designed to support students’ post-graduation goals. Each readiness seal will have a defined set of course offerings and competencies. Earning a readiness seal will be designed to immediately signal to any college or university, employer, or military representative that a student is strongly prepared to enter enrollment, employment, or enlistment leading to service. Readiness seals could be added to either diploma (Indiana GPS or Indiana GPS Plus) and would be reflected on the student’s transcript.

A second, refined draft of the diploma rule will be shared later this summer, which will begin a second round of public comment. The final draft is anticipated to be adopted in late 2024.

Per statute, Indiana’s current graduation requirements will sunset October 1st, 2028, making final requirements effective for all students beginning with the class of 2029, or students entering eighth grade this fall. Schools may opt-in beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.

To learn more about the proposed, streamlined diplomas, visit https://www.in.gov/doe/diplomas/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.