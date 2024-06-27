The 1918 Alexander One-Room Schoolhouse will be open from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM every Saturday between May 25 and October 5 during the Jasper Farmer’s Market. Visitors can explore what life was like for students and teachers in a one-room schoolhouse in days long past.

Educators will be onsite to share information and provide insights into the history of Jasper and Dubois County, allowing guests to step back in time. This event is free of charge. Parking is available near the Jasper Public Library, and the schoolhouse is within walking distance of the Jasper Riverwalk and Jasper City Mill.