The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced nightly closures for I-64 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 10th, crews will begin nightly closures on I-64 in Vanderburgh County near Cynthiana. These nightly closures will occur at the State Road 65 bridge that crosses I-64. Nightly closures will allow for the installation of beams for the new State Road 65 bridge.

The closures will occur between 7 PM to 6 AM nightly. Traffic will utilize the bridge’s ramps as a detour around the closure. This project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.