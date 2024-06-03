A sketch that shows the layout of buildings at Saint Meinrad before the Great Fire of 1887.

The new Saint Meinrad Archabbey History Museum in St. Meinrad is set to host its first exhibit, titled “The Evolution of Tradition: A Brief History of Saint Meinrad Archabbey.” The exhibit will run from July 1st, 2024, to November 29th, 2024.

The exhibit tells the story of how Benedictine monks from Switzerland made their home in southern Indiana in the 1850s and learned quickly to adapt to a vastly different and fast-changing American landscape. The pioneer monks’ zeal to make Saint Meinrad a success determined that change and adaptability would continue to be hallmarks of the monastic community, an enterprise that continues into the present. The History Museum also features a permanent exhibit of decorative plates from the Abbey Press.

The Saint Meinrad Archabbey History Museum showcases Saint Meinrad Archabbey, its Seminary and School of Theology, the Abbey Press, the Oblate Community, and the monastic community’s influence in the history of the Church, Indiana, the United States, and around the globe.

It is open starting July 1st, Monday through Thursday from 9 AM until 11:30 AM (Central time), or by appointment. It is located on the lower level of the Archabbey Library in room L126, across from the Institute for Sacred Music.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For more information, contact the Archabbey Archives at archives2@saintmeinrad.edu or call (812) 357-6756.