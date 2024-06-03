Kimball International has announced that their Kolo Pods have been recognized by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) as a Certified Autism Resource (CAR).

IBCCES, a global leader in professional autism and neurodiversity training and certification, with a focus on cognitive disorders, evaluated Kolo Pods and found that they can be utilized for improved communications and outcomes for those with autism or other sensory sensitivities.

As a part of the CAR application process, a board of experts conducted a review to determine how Kolo Pods are aligned with one or more of their six areas of competency, and ultimately, how it meets the needs of individuals with autism. IBCCES proudly promotes CAR partners to their network of therapists, educators, and parents to ensure they have access to products and services that can improve the lives of individuals on the spectrum.

Designed to offer a quiet space within open environments, the Kolo Pod is a solution created for learning, working, and healing spaces. Its Anti-Eavesdrop design reduces speech intelligibility and dampens sound, offering solace in overstimulated atmospheres, as well as keeps sounds in, providing a safe space for individuals to express themselves.

The Kolo Pod features built-in rollers that allow it to be easy to move from one location to another creating flexibility in any environment. They are available in sizes to accommodate up to eight people and an ADA-compliant model, Kolo Pods provide privacy and comfort in stressful situations.

To learn more about Kolo Pods, visit kimballinternational.com/all/workplace-space-types/the-hub/kolo.html.