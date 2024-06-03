Henry L. Schroering, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Henry was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 21, 1934, to Martin and Frances (Seger) Schroering. He married his wife of 65 years, Virlee Hostetter on February 11, 1956, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2021.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He retired from Kimball International where he was a supervisor and had worked for over 35 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper K of C.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Steve Schroering, Jasper, IN, Ken (Donna) Schroering, Evansville, IN, three daughters, Karen Schroering, Jasper, IN, Joyce (Mike) Gore, Jasper, IN, Julie (Steve) Maudlin, Salem, IN, eight grandchildren, Courtney Foster, Jared Schroering, Zachary, Craig, and Stephany Gore, Janelle Holden, Nathan and Andrew Maudlin, 12 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Elfrieda Merkley, Ireland, IN, Rosie (Roger) Rivers, of California, and Lucy (Tom) Alcorn, of Florida, and one brother, Ray (Jan) Schroering, Wichita, KS.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are four brothers, Norbert, Ed, Martin and Jerome Schroering, two half-brothers, Cornelius Schroering and Sylvester Humbert, and two sisters, Alice Schroering and an infant Florence Schroering.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry L. Schroering will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

