Are you interested in a new challenge or a change of career? The Perry County Detention Center is seeking talented individuals to join our Correctional Officer team. We have recently implemented a new pay rate structure and offer competitive benefits for our full-time staff. Health, vision, and dental insurance plans, retirement, and paid time off are just a few of the benefits they provide.

Applications are available on the county’s website at Perry County Employment Opportunities. You can also apply by visiting the Sheriff’s Office and asking for an application.