The Tell City Historical Society is now accepting public nominations for its Distinguished Citizen Award. Since 1971, a distinguished member of the community has been honored during the Schweizer Fest for their contributions to the betterment of Tell City.

To be considered for the Distinguished Citizen Award, nominees must meet several criteria. The individual should consider Tell City their community, whether by birth or adoption, and must have made significant contributions to the area. This can include noteworthy activities through employment, civic organizations, committees, volunteer service, or government representation. The nominee should work unselfishly for the betterment of others, maintain an enthusiastic attitude, and demonstrate pride in the community through their actions.

Nominations must be submitted in writing or via email by July 8th. Please send the name of the nominee and the reasons for the recommendation to:

Tell City Historical Society

Attn: Awards Committee

PO Box 728

Tell City, IN 47586

Email: tchsociety@psci.net

The Distinguished Citizen will be honored on August 7, 2024, during the Tell City Schweizer Fest.