The Perry County Jobapalooza will be held at the William Tell Center in Tell City on Thursday, June 13th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern). This event is a collaboration between the Southwest Indiana Workforce Board, WorkOne Southwest, and the Perry County Development Corporation.

Perry County Jobapalooza will feature employers, community resources, education, and training opportunities all under one roof for those looking for training or immediate job placement. The event aims to connect job seekers with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in their job search.

Additionally, the first 50 individuals to arrive will receive a free lunch from The Pour Haus, and 25 lucky attendees will receive a free $20 gas card.