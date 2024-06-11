Most people look at the day’s forecast to determine how to dress or whether to carry an umbrella, but knowing the air quality forecast can be just as important when planning the day.

That’s why the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) recently upgraded its SmogWatch Air Quality Forecast website, SmogWatch.IN.gov, to provide more straightforward information when an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) is forecasted within Indiana.

“This improved site allows Hoosiers to use one central resource for air quality information and data,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “We encourage all Hoosiers, especially those who are more sensitive to air quality conditions, to visit the new SmogWatch.IN.gov and sign up for alerts.”

IDEM announces AQADs when agency meteorologists forecast ozone or fine particulate matter levels in Indiana that are at or above the U.S. EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI) range for unhealthy for sensitive groups.

IDEM encourages Hoosiers to take to take the following actions on AQADs:

Take appropriate health precautions by reducing or avoiding exertion or heavy work outdoors;

Follow the pollution prevention tips for ozone and particulate matter provided by IDEM; and

Follow advisories from appropriate authorities, including local health departments.

Website improvements include a new design and a modern look allowing users to view air quality monitor readings and forecasts for the current and the following day on one screen. Additionally, a colored banner appears whenever IDEM forecasts an AQAD. Pop-up windows with additional information keep the screen decluttered while allowing users access to more details. The new website is also mobile-friendly.

Starting this year, AQAD announcements will be easier to read and refer Hoosiers to a new fact sheet that contains expanded information and suggested actions everyone can take to improve air quality on AQADs and beyond. Hoosiers can sign up for air quality alerts and download the factsheet at SmogWatch.IN.gov or download the fact sheet directly at on.IN.gov/aqadfacts.

IDEM forecasts Air Quality Action Days year-round for fine particulate matter and March 1-Oct. 31 for ozone. Other factors may influence overall air quality.