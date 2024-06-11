Southern Indiana Power is gearing up to celebrate its 85th Member Appreciation Day, promising a day packed with excitement and appreciation for its loyal members. The event is set to take place on July 23rd from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM central time at 1776 10th Street in Tell City.

One of the highlights of the day will be a Live Line Demo scheduled for noon, offering attendees a fascinating glimpse into the workings of electrical infrastructure. Additionally, the event will feature electric vehicles on display, showcasing the latest in eco-friendly transportation technology.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Southern Indiana Power will also be hosting swag giveaways and bill credit drawings, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. It’s a day dedicated to showing gratitude to the community for their ongoing support and partnership. So mark your calendars and join in the celebration of 85 years of powering Southern Indiana.