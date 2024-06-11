Excitement is brewing as Patoka Lake gears up to host its much-anticipated Full Moon 5K on June 21st. The event promises an evening of adventure, fitness, and support for a noble cause.

Located at 3084 N Dillard Rd, Birdseye, IN US 47513, the race will take participants through a mesmerizing course illuminated by torches and the gentle glow of the moon. Runners will navigate through the enchanting woods, traversing paved roads, bike trails, and a well-maintained gravel path under the captivating ambiance of moonlight and tiki torches.

But it’s not just about the run; it’s about giving back to nature. All proceeds from the event will go towards Patoka’s educational birds of prey program. These funds play a crucial role in supporting the lives of non-releasable ambassador birds used in educational programming, fostering awareness and appreciation for these majestic creatures.

Participants are encouraged to arrive at the beach no later than 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21st, to register and pick up their race packets. The registration fee is $35 and you can register online here.

For added convenience, onsite registration and packet pick-up will be available on Friday, June 21st, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the beach.

Awards will be presented to overall male and female winners, as well as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in various age groups, ranging from 14 and under to 70+.

In a generous gesture, entrance fees for race participants’ vehicles will be waived, while all other vehicles will be subject to a $7 entrance fee ($9 for out-of-state vehicles).

So lace up your running shoes, embrace the night, and join the community in supporting nature and education at Patoka Lake’s Full Moon 5K.