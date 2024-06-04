The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has been advised of multiple scam calls claiming to be command staff from the Sheriff’s Office.

This individual attempted to collect money from individuals. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents that the Sheriff’s Office will never call them and attempt to collect money.

Please be aware of scam calls and do not give out personal information over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.

The fraudulent number that made these calls is as listed: 812-390-4146