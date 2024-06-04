Latest News

Daviess County Rural Water Issues Boil Order Lead Singers of Boston/Chicago to Perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre on June 8 Tell City PD Celebrates Successful “Click It or Ticket” Campaign Perry County Sheriff Warning Residents of Phone Scam Public Health Screening Sponsored by The Jasper Chamber to be Held in July

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has been advised of multiple scam calls claiming to be command staff from the Sheriff’s Office.

This individual attempted to collect money from individuals. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents that the Sheriff’s Office will never call them and attempt to collect money.

Please be aware of scam calls and do not give out personal information over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.

The fraudulent number that made these calls is as listed: 812-390-4146

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post