Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Pacific Painting Company, Inc. plans to close State Road 62 over Dry Run located east of Leavenworth on or after Monday, June 17, to complete a bridge rehabilitation project in Crawford County.

The closure will take place approximately 2.4 miles east of State Road 66 and is expected to take up to 10 days, weather permitting. Crews will begin to place signage in the area prior to the start of construction. During the closure, motorists should use the official detour route which follows S.R. 66 to S.R. 135 to S.R. 62.

This project is part of a contract awarded to Pacific Painting Company in August 2023. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.